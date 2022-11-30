Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and the Missouri Association of Manufacturers to sign a Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) to formalize a partnership between the organizations.

“Sheltered workshops offer incredible opportunities for Missourians with disabilities and their families, and many Buy Missouri member companies already utilize services from one of the 89 sheltered workshops across the state,” said Lieutenant Governor Kehoe. “This collaboration will benefit Missouri’s workforce development efforts, while promoting Missouri manufacturing, products, and services.”

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal