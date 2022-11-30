By: Ernie Wren

December is usually a very busy month for families: holiday parties, shopping, festivals and so much more. Here is a run-down of some fun Mid-Missouri activities that you also might consider adding to your busy schedule.

12/01/2022 – Magic Tree Festival: Families can attend the lighting of the “Magic Tree” this Thursday at 5pm. The event goes from 5pm to 8pm including a visit from Santa, face painting, and food trucks. The actual lighting of the tree is scheduled for 5:30pm. The cost is FREE, and the Magic Tree is located in The Village of Cherry Hill in Columbia, MO at 4200 Merchant Street.

