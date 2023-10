Thursday, Oct. 19th marked the 20th year of the dictionary give-away to Southern Boone third graders. Each year, the Ashland Optimist Club visits the elementary school to hand out the book to all third graders in the district. Optimist Boardmember Barrett Glascock estimates that over 1,600 dictionaries have been given away over the course of the program.

Thank you to the Ashland Optimist Club for supporting the literacy of our students!