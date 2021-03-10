The SoBoCo YMCA hit several milestones opening weekend Friday March 5, completing phase one of the YMCA while seeing an increase of attendance and memberships.

The YMCA provides programs such as Healthy Hometown Kids for seventh and eighth graders that focus on the health and the wellbeing of middle school students.

“By having it here we can keep a good relationship with the school district and students’ safety with the sidewalks for the kids to get to us,” said Batye.

SoBoCo recently showed great support for the YMCA by raising $35,000 in two weeks for an outdoor trail. The outdoor trail has an estimated cost of $100,000, the YMCA has applied for the 70/30 Recreational Trails Park Grant, through the Missouri State Parks Department to cover the 70 percent of the expense. The YMCA will find out if they are awarded the grant in October.

By Carson Blake