Provided By: Rebekah Hammmett

March 28, 2022 Ashland FFA members competed in the Northeast District Leadership Development contest. It was a great evening and Southern Boone students did a great job! Brooke Wagner competed in Advance public speaking and she received 1st overall. Sydda Evans was 1st overall in Employment skills. The FFA Knowledge team with Aubrey Quinn, Anna Sappington and Jordan Eagon were 5th overall. Aubrey Quinn received 2nd high individual. All Ashland FFA members advanced to State. State competition will be April 21st-22nd in Columbia, MO.