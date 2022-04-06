By: Jesse R. Slade

Through My Collection – American Football: American Football (1999) I grew up in a small town, not much bigger than Ashland where my business is based. There truly is nothing like a small town. That is where this 1999 self-titled debut album from American Football takes me. Much of my time in my hometown was spent on back gravel roads that lead to abandoned substations. My friends and I would gather beneath the stars, toss rocks at nothing, and wonder what the future had in store for us. Now, thirteen years removed from those very conversations, I catch myself asking the same questions I did then. So strange to think that as a 31 year old owner of a small business in a small town, I’m still thinking about these same things now.

