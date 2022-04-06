By: Ernie Wren

In case you missed it this past Friday, it was announced by the Ashland Police Department that “Starting Monday, April 4th, 2022, motorists, and school goers will notice a different set of faces directing traffic at the intersection of Liberty Lane and South Henry Clay. With the highly anticipated start of construction of the new round-a-bout planned to encompass the intersections of South Main Street, South Henry Clay Boulevard, Sarah Drive, Liberty Lane, and the Primary School Drive, Ashland Public Works staff will be directing traffic as oversized loads with excavators and bull dozers are brought in at precisely 7:47am Monday morning…..”. This was of course an April Fools joke that not only “got” some locals, but also our friendly news stations in Columbia. Living in a small town where the police officers can take jibes at themselves is wonderful! Kudos City of Ashland Police Department! April is a great month for activities with the nice weather. You will not want to miss the Ashland Garden Club’s annual plant sale on April 29th from 2pm to 7pm, and April 30th from Noon to 3pm. Proceeds go towards a scholarship to a student majoring in agriculture or a related field (such as conservation, etc.). The funds are also used to plant flowers, shrubs, and trees in and around the Southern Boone community. Whether you pick out your flowers through a scientific and knowledgeable process (like my wife does), or based on which ones have pretty colors (i.e., me), this will be a fun time to spruce up your yard while supporting a wonderful civic organization. And just so you can mark it on you calendar way in advance, the Ashland Fall Festival has been scheduled for Saturday, September 10th, 2022, from 9am to 4pm. This past Fall Festival was a huge hit, so plan to be there.

