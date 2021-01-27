“Hope. That’s the most important thing,” the Rev. Elmer Schiefer of Family of Christ Lutheran Church said in an interview Friday.

In what is regarded as the most significant health crisis of our lifetimes, the 95-year-old pastor remains firm in his stance that a relationship with God is pivotal in shedding light on a dark situation. For this reason, Schiefer has continued to hold in-person services at the church.

Services are socially distanced and all in attendance have been required to wear masks. Those unable to attend service or uncomfortable to do so amid the pandemic have been offered the option to view online services on the church webpage as of April 2020.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Sofi Zeman