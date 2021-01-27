The big news this week, was of course, Nic Parks’ announcement that he would begin a new recreational development on the west side of the airport exit titled “Lakeside Ashland.” Nic has had a lot of success with his other ventures, Silverball (downtown Columbia) and Level Up in the Columbia Mall. There are two phases planned to this project. First, a lake will be built this spring which provide recreational activities. This will be followed by a movie drive-in, amphitheater, and LED video wall. The hopes are that the park will be completed and ready to open by July 4. On social media, local residents appear to be supportive for the most part. Some have expressed concerns with potential noise and lights in the area, and raised questions as to whether or not any tax revenues and/or incentives will be offered.

On Tuesday, February 16, the city will be discussing another request, albeit much smaller, that the two-unit commercial office located at the corner of Redbud and Henry Clay, and the lots adjoining to the west and the north be rezoned commercial. Plans have not been released, but previous concerns with commercial development have centered around how much traffic Redbud can handle. For answers to these questions, or others regarding this request, residents are encouraged to attend the Planning & Zoning meeting on February 9 at 7 p.m. on Zoom for this and other impact agenda items. You can get the Zoom address on the city’s calendar at www.ashlandmo.us.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Ernie Wren