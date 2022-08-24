The Cattlemen Days Rodeo will be adding an exciting new event to its lineup this weekend. Women’s breakaway roping is comparable to men’s tie-down roping, except the cowgirls are not required to dismount and tie the calf. In breakaway roping, the cowgirl has a flag tied close to the end of her rope and a nylon string tied from the rope to the saddle horn. Times can be below 2 seconds! In 2019, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) started including Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) sanctioned breakaway roping at some of their events, making it along with the standard WPRA barrel racing the two rodeo events for women.

