The Ashland Optimist Club will be hosting its annual “Veterans Appreciation Breakfast” on Wednesday, November 11th, from 7am to 9am. This breakfast is FREE to all veterans, current service members, and their families. The breakfast will be at the Ashland Optimist building, located at 501 Optimist Drive. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Masks are required (will be available at the door), tables will be spaced to meet Boone County Health Department requirements, plastic ware will be used, and carry-out is available. FFA students will be seating and serving guests, and the Exercise Tiger Foundation will be honoring Veterans with 50-year commemorative pens and certificates of thanks.

Helping Hands Southern Boone would like to help 20 families this year with Thanksgiving Dinner! If you would like to help provide a Thanksgiving feast for a family this year please sign up at the link below for the items you would like to donate.

https://tinyurl.com/y69uyvkn

The starred items are ones they would like to see go into every basket. The items without a star are extra items that would also be helpful! Helping Hands will be delivering the baskets to Southern Boone families on Tuesday, November 17. Food can be dropped off at 800 S. Henry Clay Blvd by Sunday, November 15th. Thanks in advance for helping to provide a Thanksgiving feast for 20 families that would have gone without this year.

By Ernie Wren