Thursday, January 20th, 2022:
• For positive cases only, 5-day isolation with return on 6th day
• test is not required to return to school
• Day 0 – symptom onset or date of test with a positive result
• Day 1-5 isolation
• Day 6 return, end of isolation, after 5 full days if you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever- reducing medication and your symptoms have been improving.
• Face masks are recommended for days 6-10, when returning to
school after 5-day isolation. All contract tracing will cease from
the district’s perspective.
• No out of school isolation for close contacts unless symptoms occur.
• Any symptom that warrants a student or staff member to exit a
building will follow the current policy for return, unless verified
with a positive test, which would then require the above isolation.
• These approved changes will be retroactive to remove any isolation for students currently out that are not experiencing symptoms or have completed the full 5-day isolation
from the onset of positive test.
These new approved changes replace the district’s current COVID-19 Rubric, effective on Thursday, January 20th,
2022.
