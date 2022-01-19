• For positive cases only, 5-day isolation with return on 6th day

• test is not required to return to school

• Day 0 – symptom onset or date of test with a positive result

• Day 6 return, end of isolation, after 5 full days if you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever- reducing medication and your symptoms have been improving.

school after 5-day isolation. All contract tracing will cease from

• Face masks are recommended for days 6-10, when returning to

• No out of school isolation for close contacts unless symptoms occur.

with a positive test, which would then require the above isolation.

building will follow the current policy for return, unless verified

• Any symptom that warrants a student or staff member to exit a

• These approved changes will be retroactive to remove any isolation for students currently out that are not experiencing symptoms or have completed the full 5-day isolation

from the onset of positive test.