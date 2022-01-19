By: Travis Naughton

The Ashland Police Department has moved into its new headquarters, in the space previously occupied by the YMCA and MU Healthcare, at 101 West Broadway in Ashland. Sgt. Andrew Worrall, public information officer for the department, said, “The new space offers improvements across the board, which is a treat for the officers who work hard every day to keep Ashland safe.” “APD is growing, just like the city is,” Sgt. Worrall explained. “Several years ago, the entire department consisted of about three offices and a closet, tucked in the middle of City Hall. A few years ago, we moved to 601 East Broadway, which dramatically increased our space and was an unquestionable improvement. This opportunity came along to create an upgraded, more efficient space for the police department and City Hall, and we didn’t look back. The new location is central to Ashland and in the heart of downtown, providing quick and easy access to all directions.”

