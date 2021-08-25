The Ashland FFA Chapter

took 20 members to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, MO on August 17th to participate in the annual Food Insecurity day. While there, members helped package over 100,000 meals to help local Food Banks in Missouri assist Missouri families in need! This need was chosen because Missouri FFA wants to work to lessen the impact of hunger in our state. We believe Food Insecurity Day can bring awareness and provide meals to those in need. After participating in the FFA event, members had free time to enjoy the fair by walking around looking at FFA exhibits, riding carnival rides, attending a tractor pull or working dog show.

