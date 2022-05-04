Tyler Donald Hilgedick of Hartsburg, Missouri, won the Missouri FFA Fruit Production Proficiency Award at the 94th Missouri FFA Convention.

Hilgedick, a senior at Ashland High School, is the son of Ricky and Donna Hilgedick. He is a member of the Ashland FFA Chapter. His chapter advisors are Rebekah Hammett and Justin Belew.

Hilgedick’s supervised agricultural experience program included the growing, managing and marketing of seeded and seedless watermelon. He is responsible for each step of the process from buying the supplies to growing watermelon seedlings and delivering the finished product to consumers. Hilgedick often finds himself selling out of product.

