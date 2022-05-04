(Left) Carol Skinner, long time member of the garden club with one of the clubs most recent member, Suzie Billiard inspecting beautiful variety of flower.

Dollar General supported the sale by providing shopping carts for the customers. Thank you, Dollar General.

Our hometown FFA brought many beautiful plants which the student grew all winter. Thank you, Rebekah Hammett and the students for their contined support of our sale.

Senetinal Hardware provided soil for gardeners, thanks to Bruce & Connie Bauer for your support.

A Hugh thank you goes to the Senior Center for their continue support by allowing the club to have the plant sale in their facility. It is a jewel of our community. I want to encourage you to become a member. There are plenty of activities and an excellent way to meet people. Thank you Senior Center for your continued support. Last but not least, the club is so grateful for all those who came out on a rainy day looking to buy a hanging basket, flowers to pot or plant in the ground and buy some of our members perennials they dug up from their gardens. Thank you, see you next spring.

Marilyn McGuire, president of club

