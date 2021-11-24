The State Historical Society of Missouri is extending the exhibition of the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt through the fall of 2022. The quilt, featuring blocks from all 114 Missouri counties and the independent City of St. Louis, has been on display in communities across the state since 2020. The one-of-a-kind quilt was to finish touring at the end of the year. With overwhelming interest by the public to have more opportunities to see the quilt, the State Historical Society will be hosting an exhibition of the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt at each of its six statewide research centers: Columbia, St. Louis, Cape Girardeau, Rolla, Springfield and Kansas City. In late 2018, the State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild, teamed up to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. For the next year, quilters sent in 6.5 inch by 6.5 inch blocks to represent the county where the live or have a connection. Over the winter of 2019-2020, Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton stitched the blocks together and gave the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt its final look.

