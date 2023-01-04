By: Mike Roux

( BlackPowder Coyotes )

The snow and brutally cold temperatures we have endured over the past couple weeks makes doing anything outdoors uncomfortable. However, for those that want to fight the cold weather and still have some fun outdoors, now is a great time of year. One of the best things that January and February bring to hunters is hungry coyotes. The conditions lately are perfect to call-in and shoot these wild canines.

The combination of snow cover and bitterly cold temps makes if very difficult for a coyote to make a living. Catching mice is tough in the snow, especially when cold winds form a crust on the surface. Catching larger prey is also difficult. Rabbits, squirrels and even deer make great meals but a coyote or even a pack of coyotes expends a massive amount of energy on a chase for any of these targets. In truly harsh weather coyotes become as much scavenger as predator.

