Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 22-11 Extending Relief for Former Gygr-Gas Customers

Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only.

“Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility for Gygr-Gas customers to seek permanent propane service through other providers,” Governor Parson said. “With extreme cold affecting our state in the last week and winter months still ahead, we must do all we can to help Missouri families impacted by Gygr-Gas stay warm. We continue to encourage and thank Missouri propane providers as they assist customers abandoned by Gygr-Gas.”

Governor Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 on December 15 to support Gygr-Gas customers after the company ceased business operations and was no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service.

The Missouri Attorney General has since taken legal action against Gygr-Gas. The Attorney General encourages Missourians aggrieved by Gygr-Gas’s alleged actions to contact his office at 800-392-8222, or to submit a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Executive Order 22-11 does not apply to liquefied petroleum gas containers currently owned by companies other than Gygr-Gas.