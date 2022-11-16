( In Memory of a Special Man)

By: Mike Roux

For those you who may not know a thing about a military rifle called the M1 Garand,

Here is a bit of history. This rifle was the standard issue weapon for American infantry soldiers in WW II and in Korea. This semi-automatic rifle was produce in the .30-06 caliber and holds a clip of eight rounds. After the eighth round is fired the action ejects the clip and locks open to receive the next eight-shot clip. This rapid firing, rapid loading rifle gave American troops a huge advantage against enemies carrying slower bolt action guns.

My Father-In-Law, Bob Langan served our country in Korea. Bob was a quiet man and seldom spoke about his time there. He was very proud of his service to our country, but very reserved about it, as well. In conversations with Bob I did discover that he carried, among other guns, an M1 Garand in Korea. He also told me how much he liked that gun. That put me on a path to find one for him.

