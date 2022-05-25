By: Tracy Titmus

This month I would like to introduce two of our instructors. Nathan Krealmalmyer is our clay instructor and has helped get our clay programs off the ground. During the school year we have Early Out Clay Sessions for grades 6 through 12 every Wednesday from 2pm to 4:30pm. We also have open clay sessions on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays, from 10:30am to 12:30pm. The Saturday sessions are open to anyone that wants to create in clay. Session fees include instruction, glazes, and firings. Nathan is a visual artist and poet living in rural Missouri. As a maker, he is interested in creating artwork which undergoes rich, deep processes. Process drives Nathan’s work to the extent that any resulting piece, or message in the work, comes secondary to engaging with the underlying process. As such, in his pursuit of Fine Arts education, Nathan emphasized on the vast artistic processes of printmaking and ceramics, while studying at East Central College in Union, Missouri and Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. While, also, holding a deep affinity for teaching, and for bringing the Arts to where people are, Nathan currently organizes and participates in festivals and fairs across the State, engaging fairgoers in live art demonstrations and opportunities for creating artwork, in addition to teaching at various Nonprofit Arts Organizations in the Jefferson City area and beyond.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal