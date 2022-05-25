By: Ernie Wren

It was an impressive weekend in Southern Boone Athletics! First, the Southern Boone High School girls soccer team won their District Championship with a 2-0 victory over Father Tolton to advance to the state playoffs. Both the high school girls and boys soccer teams have a long tradition of district championships, final fours, and even a state championship. There is no doubt in Missouri that Southern Boone is a soccer powerhouse!

The Southern Boone high school baseball team also won a District Championship this past weekend. This district win was sweeter than most for a great reason, it was a 30-win season with a victory over rival Blair Oaks! Wonderful job boys and keep it going through the state playoffs. I am also pleased to report that high school track shot putter Tyler Hilgedick took third place at sectionals and is now moving on to State competition. Also advancing to State is Connor Burns (1600 meter, 3200 meter), Alex Volkart (1600 meter, 3200 meter), and Evan Mauney (3200 meter). Best of luck to all the athletes, coaches, and families that support Southern Boone athletics.

Many of us are looking forward to the Body Flow Chiropractic “2nd Annual Lot Party” on Thursday, May 26th, from 6pm to 9pm at 406 S. Main St. in Ashland. This event is open and FREE to the public. Also, the Ashland Optimist Community Pool will be opening on Saturday, May 28th, from Noon to 7pm. However, you can get a FREE sneak peek at the pool at their open house on Friday, May 27th, from 5pm to 7pm. What a fantastic way to move into the Memorial Day Weekend!

