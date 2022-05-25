Some of the Daniel Boone Regional Library staff made a formal announcement to unionize in February 2022. A vote whether to unionize took place among staff at all library locations who would be members of the collective bargaining unit. The union would not represent library supervisors, managers or confidential employees and these employees were not eligible to vote. The election, overseen by the Missouri State Board of Mediation, was held May 18-May 21 and the library received the results the morning of May 23.

The vote to unionize under the name DBRLWorkersUnited passed by 65% of the 156 who cast a ballot. The employees covered by the union will be represented by the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees. The Library’s next step will be negotiating a contract with the bargaining unit. No time table has been established yet for this process. “The library’s employees are a very important part of the services we provide our community and job satisfaction has always been important to us,” said Margaret Conroy, executive director of the Daniel Boone Regional Library. “We are looking forward to learning more about their specific concerns through the bargaining process.” In 2021, 97.6% of the library’s operating budget came from property taxes and 62.2% of the library’s budget went to staff salaries and benefits.

Further information about the library’s budget and achievements is detailed in the 2021 annual report.

https://files.dbrl.org/sites/www/DBRL2016_Files/annual-report/2021.pdf