The Ashland Board of Aldermen met for their regular session meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1. Among topics discussed were local financing, community events and amendments to city ordinances. Though a fairly heavy agenda, what failed to be mentioned at the meeting was Boone County’s recently implemented mask mandate.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Boone County Health Department issued a county-wide mask mandate that required everyone in the county who is 10 years or older to wear a face mask as a COVID-19 safety precaution. This policy became effective Nov. 25.

Until recently, mask ordinances have been under the jurisdiction of individual cities, rather than overarching county officials. Though larger communities, such as Columbia, opted to initiate a mandate in the summer, some smaller communities waited to follow suit. In fact, Ashland recently chose to implement a mask advisory just days before the official mandate was set in place.

By Sofi Zeman