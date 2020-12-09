Jon and Audra Sanders knew the SoBoCo area was where they wanted to raise a family when Audra was hired as a speech pathologist in the SoBoCo school district after her graduation. “I fell in love with the job and community. Jon and I both knew we wanted to raise our kids in the area.

The people here are so wonderful it’s like having an extended family,” said Audra Sanders. Jon is the treasurer for the City of Ashland. According to Jon and Audra their second child is like many other seven month old children. Wyatt loves to eat, is constantly on the move, enjoys bouncing balls and playing with animal toys, his bright blue eyes and wide smile bring them so much joy.

A joy that still resonates while spending their days and nights in Women’s and Children’s hospital located in Columbia for Wyatt Joseph Sanders to receive cancer treatment. Two weeks before turning seven months old Wyatt was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, AML.

By Carson Blake