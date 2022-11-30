By: Ernie Wren

Wondering what was happening Saturday at the old Ashland pharmacy downtown? Here’s the scoop: Aaron Blunt of the “Blunt Home Team” has purchased the building which contains the old pharmacy as well as the Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance. He told me he is renovating the old pharmacy, which is a daunting task given its age and one beautiful old safe currently housed inside! He will be looking to sell, rent, or lease the facility.

Another vacancy downtown has also been filled! Kasi Lacy-Page has purchased the former Angell’s Insurance Building to host her hair studio – Studio Twenty-Four Hair. Angell’s Insurance has relocated further down Broadway. The open house for the new hair studio will be Friday, December 2nd, from 4:30pm to 7pm. Stop in and enjoy appetizers and drinks, product specials, gift card sales, and raffle prizes. It’s great to see some downtown revitalization going on! I also hear there are a few slots remaining for the Saturday, December 3rd, 8:30am “Breakfast/Pizza and PJs with Santa” at the American Legion Hall, 123 E. Broadway. Call 573-469-2685 for reservations while they last. The cost is $12 for those ages 13 yrs. and up, $8 ages 2 yrs. to 12 yrs., and anyone under 2 is free.

