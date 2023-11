Avery Spears was awarded the Jr Division Outstanding Member Award, the Jr Division Floriculture Award, the Jr Division Horsemanship award, High Point 4-H Fun Horse Show and Reserve High Point Boone County Fair 10-12 Year old.

She is the granddaughter of Mike and Janice Spears and received her awards at the Boone County 4-H Recognition Night. Avery is a member of the Englewood 4-H club and starting her 4th year of 4-H.