By: Tara Blue

At the Board of Aldermen meeting on Nov. 7th, 2023, the City of Ashland introduced Council Bill No. 2023-036, an ordinance calling a February election which places a 40-million-dollar bond issue on the ballot for wastewater improvements. The city unanimously passed the ordinance on Nov. 21st.

At the meetings, City Administrator Kyle Michel reported that the bond would pay for short and long term needs of Ashland’s wastewater projects, the most immediate being expansion of the wastewater treatment facility. Michel says the wastewater treatment facility averages a daily flow that is close to or meets the facility’s designed capacity of 600,000 gallons per day.

The bond would also fund long-term regional sewer initiatives of our four sewer sheds and would address a ten-year inflow and infiltration reduction program to prevent storm water from entering the wastewater system.

