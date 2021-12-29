The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL)

will be installing new check-out technology at its libraries in Ashland, Columbia, Fulton and Holts Summit. Each library will be closed while its collection is being converted over to the new system. During the closures, curbside pickup, online chat, outreach services and the bookmobile will continue as usual. “We were fortunate to receive an LSTA grant through the Missouri State Library to fund the switch to RFID (radio frequency identification) technology that will speed up the check-in and check-out process for patrons,” said Margaret Conroy, Executive Director of DBRL. “Many other libraries across the country have been using this technology for a while and their patrons like how convenient it is.” This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. “We’ll be tagging all of the books, music CDs, DVDs, kits and other items in our collection so that they are recognized by an RFID tag reader, which can scan multiple items in a stack at once,” said Nathan Pauley, technical services manager at DBRL. “The new technology automatically and uniquely identifies each item and lets us better manage the library’s collection.” Library staff will be tagging more than 440,000 items system-wide. The closing schedule is as follows. Thursday, January 6 – Callaway County Public Library in Fulton Friday, January 7 – Holts Summit Public Library Monday, January 10 – Southern Boone County Public Library in Ashland Tuesday-Thursday, January 11-13 – Columbia Public Library The Daniel Boone Regional Library serves Boone and Callaway Counties.