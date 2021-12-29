By: Ernie Wren

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and will have an enjoyable New Year’s Eve. Just a reminder – you can enjoy a live band and dancing, with snacks (no alcohol), at the Southern Boone Senior Center. You don’t have to be a member, or a senior, to attend, as the party is open to everyone. The party goes from 7pm to 10pm on December 31st (New Year’s Eve) and the entrance fee is $10 per person. The Senior Center is located at 406 Douglas Drive in Ashland, so check it out for a fun and relaxing way to celebrate the new year with a fantastic group of partiers! Southern Boone School District students and teachers are having a nice break this holiday season, which started December 22nd. They will be returning on January 4th, as Monday, January 3rd is a staff professional development day. I would like to give a quick shout-out to the kindergarten class that collected items for a soldier stationed in South Korea. We often hear about negatives being taught in the schools, but too often the positives are overlooked. One of the best things I’ve found about living in Southern Boone for quite some time is that I’ve gotten to watch children and teens I’ve known grow into amazing adults. One example is Brandy (Latchford) Clark, primary school principal. Brandy was a lifeguard, then manager of the Ashland Optimist Community Pool while I was the pool chair. I remember how she failed an advanced Red Cross class due to an ear infection but went right back to it and succeeded. She was an exceptional young leader, so I’m not surprised to see how well our primary students are being taught.

