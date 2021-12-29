Homicide in Ashland

Ashland Police Department On Friday, July 30, 2021, at about 1:30am, Ashland officers and Boone County deputies responded to the 100 block of E. Liberty Ln. for a report of a disturbance. Deputies and officers determined an assault had occurred and located two victims, who were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims, a male in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victim, a male in his 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance with the investigation.

In memory of Misti Post

Provided By: Matt Sharp The Primary School held a tree dedication ceremony in memory of Misti Post on Wednesday, September 1st. Misti Post worked as an instructional aide for the Primary School and passed away last spring after a hard fought battle with cancer. Misti’s family has been a part of the Southern Boone Community for many years.

SoBoCo School Mask Mandates

By: Gene Rhorer Friday Parents and citizens voiced there opinion about the mask mandate implemented at the Southern Boone Primary School. Parents say they are not against the mask mandate The Parents would prefer to have the choice instead of a mandate. One parent commented We need more people at the school board meetings. They stated that less than 10 percent of parents attended the last Southern Boone County School board meeting where the choice was made. They also stated there are 9 sick kids and this resulted in the mandate and that mask’s are clearly a distraction in the classroom.

Banquet for Champions

Players from Southern Boone’s 2020 state champion high school soccer team show off their trophies and rings at the recent team banquet. In addition to winning the first state soccer championship in Southern Boone history, the team was also the first high school soccer team in mid-Missouri to claim a state title and the only soccer team in the state to post an undefeated season in 2020.

Ranken ground breaking

By: Carson Blake A large group of over 50 people attended the groundbreaking of the Ashland Location of Ranken Technical College on Friday, April 30 2021. In bringing Ranken Tech to SoBoCo and Ashland area, local leaders expect to see increase economic commercial growth while decreasing poverty by supplying adult education along with Ranken past rates of local job placement. The project has received a $4.5 million federal EDA, Economic Development Administration, grant leaving $3 million to be fund raised.

Sentinel Hardware New Ownership

Sentinel Hardware under new ownership, New owners Dave Richardson and Bruce Bauer will continue the Sentinel hardware legacy. Sentinel Hardware For over 60 years, Sentinel Lumber and Hardware has been a constant in the community. Since 1957, the family-owned business has served Boone County and Jefferson City as a home and garden supply store based in the city of Ashland.

SOBOCO Class of 2021

Southern Boone County High School Graduating Class of 2021. Commencement May 23rd, 2021. It has been a year like no other for sure many firsts, however the Southern Boone High School Students have persevered through it all. We are very proud of their accomplishments and determination through a very adverse and difficult year

