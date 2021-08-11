805 Justin Lane, Ashland MO. Price: $310,000 (or best offer) [Only pre-qualified or cash offers entertained] *Open House, Saturday August 14, 9:00 am – Noon* Beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom/2 bath home with all new flooring, granite countertops, all surfaces painted, new stove/dishwasher/microwave, new bathroom counters, big back yard. Main Room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace Huge kitchen with space for large family-gathering table Master bath. Large walk-in closet just off this bathroom All information below sourced from Boone County Assessor Records Year Built: 2003,Square feet: 2,126,3 bedrooms/2 bath Legal Description: WEST OAKS PLAT 5, LOT 36 PARCEL 24-203-00-01-091.00 01, Lot size: 105 x 150