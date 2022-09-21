By: Ernie Wren

Lakeside Ashland, the community’s newest and most extensive entertainment destination, has opened its doors for events and fundraisers. In recent weeks Nic Parks, owner and developer of the project, has shared his enthusiasm for reaching this milestone. His goal is to eventually make this a 5,000-person capacity venue that includes a theater, restaurant, concerts, movie/sports events, swimming club (with beach), zip line, and much more. As with many businesses during their infancy stages, plans for these amenities may change as time progresses, but there is no doubt that Ashland and Southern Boone communities have finally received the activities park that many have felt would strongly benefit the area.

