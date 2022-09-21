Photo: Mayor Slinker, Ray from KWWR Radio and Loyd Nichols

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, Ashland FFA hosted their annual SOBOCO BBQ Showdown during the Ashland Fall Festival. Being its third appearance, Ashland FFA had a total of nine teams competing, some being local and some coming from outside Boone County. The Kansas City Barbeque Society helped officiate the event with Phil and Rosemary Morrow leading. Ashland FFA Members had the opportunity to help escort the competitor’s anonymous trays of competition meat into the judges. Seven of the 12 judges were KCBS certified and many were community members who have judged each year. It was a great day to have an amazing BBQ competition.