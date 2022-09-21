By: Ernie Wren

This past weekend I attended the opening of Lakeside Ashland, which I am very enthusiastic about. I appreciate the vision that Nic Parks is bringing to the area, and the level of quality he is committed to. You can read my article about the opening on the front page of the Journal. In the interests of being fair and balanced in our coverage, I was contacted by neighbors of the venue along Log Providence and they asked to share that they have expressed concerns regarding the noise levels with the city mayor and city administrator. Many of these concerns have been brought up or hashed out over the past year or so of development, such as traffic concerns, lighting issues, noise, etc. The city noise ordinance (as provided to me by one of the neighbors) prohibits “Unreasonably loud and raucous noise from the premises of any commercial establishment, including any outdoor area which is part of or under the control of the establishment, between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., which is plainly audible from the property line of any residential property.”.

