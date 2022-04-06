Boone Electric Cooperative, a progressive rural electric cooperative serving approximately 35,000 active meters in the mid-Missouri area, currently has an opening for the position of Business Analyst in its I.T. Department. This position is responsible for developing the functional requirements, testing, training, implementation, and support artifacts specific to the BEC application portfolio in close collaboration with the power users and the application developers. The Business Analyst will create and maintain the strategic partnership between BEC stakeholders and Technology Service organizations. Candidates must possess at minimum a two-year associates degree or equivalent work experience in information technology. Must be able to acquire within a reasonable time span knowledge of cooperative business and operating practices, including service rules and regulations particularly related to cyber security. Must be familiar or acquire in a reasonable time span the utilization and application of information technology to a cooperative distribution utility. Candidates must have strong organizational and technical skills as well as the ability to handle multiple projects with varying deadlines and strong project management skills. Pay is competitive with an excellent benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, pension plan and 401k match. To apply, qualified candidates should submit a resume by Thursday, April 21, 2022. Human Resources Dept. – Business Analyst Boone Electric Cooperative P.O. Box 797, Columbia, MO 65205 or email: HR@booneelectric.com For a complete job posting, go to HYPERLINK “http://www.booneelectric.coop” www.booneelectric.coop EOE/Drug-Free Workplace No phone calls or drop-ins please.