By: Tara Blue

The Southern Boone community had a jolly good time on Friday, Dec. 8th when Santa and Mrs. Claus brought their reindeer to town for the first annual “Rockin’ with Santa & His Reindeer”. The event was put on by the Ashland Betterment Coalition, and was hosted at In Any Event.

There were activities for all ages, including food trucks, hot drinks and spirits, holiday gift shopping, pictures with old Saint Nick, Mrs. Claus, his sleigh & reindeer, plus decorations merry and bright.

The photos below will be published in next week’s Christmas paper edition (Dec. 20th). For the sake of getting everyone through the line quickly, we were not able to record the names but will figure a better system next year! Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Ashland Betterment Coalition would like to thank everyone who made the event a success: the vendors, volunteers, sponsors, Mr. & Mrs. Claus, and everyone who donated to the inflatable winter wonderland. With such a high turnout, this event is sure to become a new annual tradition!