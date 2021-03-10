On Sunday, February 28th, the Ashland American Legion Post 152 hosted the state finals Legion Oratorical contest at the high school auditorium. Christine and Brian Sapp of the local legion were honored in recognition of their hard work in organizing the competition. Southern Boone School District Superintendent Chris Felmlee and Ashland city council member Stephanie Bell were two of the seven judges tasked to score and rank the final four state finalists.

The 2021 American Legion National Oratorical Contest scheduled for April 9-11 in Indianapolis was cancelled for the health and safety of all involved. This provided a large increase in the amount for scholarships for the state finalists, as the national organization distributed the funds for the national finalists down to the state level winners.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Ernie Wren