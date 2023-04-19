By: Bill Ruppert

A Trees of Hartsburg inaugural volunteer supported planting of five (5) shade trees occurred on Friday, April 7. The initiative was inspired by the tree planting efforts championed by the nonprofit Magnificent Missouri along eastern portions of the Katy Trail. Thanks to Dan Burkhardt, Magnificent Missouri co-founder, arrangements were realized for Bill Ruppert, Hartsburg-based Missouri Organic Association board member, and Bill Molendorp, Hartsburg Village Mayor, to meet with representatives from Missouri State Parks to discuss tree planting opportunities at the Katy Trail Hartsburg trailhead. That meeting, which occurred on-site, lead to community discussions to expand the scope of tree plantings beyond state park right-of-way to other Hartsburg community public green spaces.

