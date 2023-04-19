The Southern Boone County R-I School District is pleased to announce William Beaudoin as the new principal at Southern Boone Middle School. He is currently one of the assistant principals at the middle school and will officially begin his duties as principal on July 1st, 2023.

“Mr. Beaudoin has become a proven school leader during his time at Southern Boone,” said School Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth. “We look forward to Mr. Beaudoin and the entire middle school team growing together as they strive to provide a top-tier educational experience for 5th-8th grade students in our community.”

