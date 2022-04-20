Department of Natural Resources awards $1.1 million grant to Missouri Rural Water Association The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $1.1 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund Technical Assistance Grant to the Missouri Rural Water Association. The association will use the funding to provide assistance to small- and medium-sized publicly-owned treatment works. The association will base its assistance on responses to a request for proposals sent out to nonprofit corporations to provide such services in accordance with Section 603 (c)(11) of the federal Clean Water Act. The scope of work included in this grant project focuses on assistance with activities such as planning, financial management training, project development and financial application assistance for eligible projects to achieve compliance with the Clean Water Act and to provide communities much needed infrastructure planning support. “Infrastructure, such as wastewater systems, is crucial to our communities all across the state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Through this grant, we can help smaller public treatment facilities improve their wastewater systems as well as their ability to manage them even more effectively. This in turn will help protect public health and support local economies.”

