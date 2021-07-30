Homicide in Ashland On Friday

Public release from Ashland Police Department

July 30, 2021, at about 1:30am, Ashland officers and Boone County deputies responded to the 100 block of E. Liberty Ln. for a report of a disturbance. Deputies and officers determined an assault had occurred and located two victims, who were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims, a male in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victim, a male in his 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance with the investigation. The Ashland Police Department remains committed to working with other law enforcement agencies and community partners to curb criminal activity within the city and surrounding area. Citizens are reminded they can contact APD via Boone County Joint Communications (911, or 311 for non-emergencies) or anonymously report criminal activity and tips to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.