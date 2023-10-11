The Homecoming theme of 2023 was “Miami After Midnight”. Here are a few highlights of the week:

Evans and Morris Break School Records During Homecoming Game

Southern Boone Varsity defeated rival Hallsville Indians at the Homecoming Game last Friday, Oct. 6th as QB Austin Evans and WR Chase Morris both smashed school records. Evans is now the all-time leading passer in career history with 4068 passing yards. Morris is now the all-time leading receiver in school history with 2418 receiving yards.

The offense was unstoppable and finished the night with 429 yards, while the defense held Hallsville to 192 yards. The final score was 54-24, bringing the varsity record to 6-1. The team faces Osage at 7pm this Friday night for senior night. Congratulations to these young men for their hard work and team effort!

Homecoming King and Queen

2023 Homecoming Parade