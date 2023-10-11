The Homecoming theme of 2023 was “Miami After Midnight”. Here are a few highlights of the week:

Evans and Morris Break School Records During Homecoming Game

#18 Austin Evans is now the all-time leading passer (Shawley Photography)

Southern Boone Varsity defeated rival Hallsville Indians at the Homecoming Game last Friday, Oct. 6th as QB Austin Evans and WR Chase Morris both smashed school records. Evans is now the all-time leading passer in career history with 4068 passing yards. Morris is now the all-time leading receiver in school history with 2418 receiving yards.

The offense was unstoppable and finished the night with 429 yards, while the defense held Hallsville to 192 yards. The final score was 54-24, bringing the varsity record to 6-1. The team faces Osage at 7pm this Friday night for senior night. Congratulations to these young men for their hard work and team effort!

#3 Chase Morris is now the all-time leading receiver (Shawley Photography)

Head Coach Mark Ross gives a pregame pep talk (Shawley Photography)

Cheerleader Lyla Stratman flies high (Shawley Photography)

Homecoming King and Queen 

The 2023 Southern Boone High School Homecoming King and Queen Blaine Hargis and Hailey Woodward. (Shawley Photography)

Homecoming Prince and Princess Abel Strahl and Collins Reckner (Shawley Photography)

Hallie Gerdts (left) and Jada Hilgedick (right) play perfectly in tune to the theme of “Time After Time”

2023 Homecoming Parade

The soccer team brought the school spirit

Maddox was happy to take full advantage of the abundance of candy flowing onto the streets

Freshman Grae Helland represents his class well

Cheerleaders bring the spirit to primary and elementary students

 

