By: Ernie Wren

On April 4th of this year, Ashland voters approved a sales tax proposal asking, “Shall the municipality of Ashland, Missouri, impose an additional City sales tax of one percent (1.0%) for the purpose of funding the street department and police department with no less than 40% of the annual tax revenue going to funding the street department and no less than 40% of the annual tax revenue going to funding the police department; and if this sales tax is approved by the voters, then the next occurring property tax levy for the City of Ashland shall be at least 25 % less than the property tax rate in place at the time this sales is approved?”

This sales tax increase has now gone into effect as of October 1, 2023. The Ashland tax jurisdiction information for 2023 is: Missouri (4.23%), Boone County (1.75%), and Ashland (3.5%), Special District (1%) for a combined sales tax rate of 10.48% (sales-taxes.com/mo/ashland). Businesses are reminded to implement the new tax rate, and should they have any questions they may contact Ashland City Hall for information.