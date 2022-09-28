Provided By:

Melissa Duckett

Brooklyn Smith isn’t your average Southern Boone High School sophomore. She’s a student-athlete. She’s a good student. She’s battling cancer.

Brooklyn started having symptoms in June and was officially diagnosed with B-lymphoblastic lymphoma on August 25th. She’s had to adjust a lot since then.

“If you have cancer, this is what you’d want,” Lauren Smith, Brooklyn’s mom, recounts what doctors told the family. “Right now her treatment timeline is about two and a half years. She’s in the induction stage. Induction into consolidation.”

“Maintenance is the goal,” Brooklyn chimes in.

Right now Brooklyn’s main focus is fighting cancer. While average sophomores are focusing on classes and homework, Brooklyn’s days ahead are a grueling chemotherapy schedule with treatment four days a week and two-week breaks in between.

