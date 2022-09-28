Members of the Southern Boone County Historical Society gather under the Ashland Consolidated School sign at the Middle School after Interim Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth gave us a tour of the building. Eight years ago, when the old Ashland High School was demolished, our Historical Society (assisted by then Superintendent Chris Felmlee) salvaged this exterior sign and the interior sign commemorating the 1903 Bass-Johnston Academy. We also salvaged some bricks from the demolished building, which will soon be incorporated in a structure at the base of the electronic sign in front of the building. Members who enjoyed the tour are Mark Zacher, Charles and Marjorie Selbach, Carol Skinner, Linda Easley, Eugene Nelson, Jennifer Cone, LaVerne Black, Terry Pauley, Larry Rice, and Marjory Johnson.