Provided By:

Rebekah Hammett

On September 21, 2022 Ashland FFA members visited local agriculture entrepreneurs to learn about their businesses. FFA members enjoyed learning about the ways each of these businesses operate, and how they became so successful. At the first stop 40 FFA members visited Bullard Seed company and heard from owner Matthew Bullard. Mr. Bullard took members on a tour of his seed cleaning and storage facility. The next tour stop was Lloyd’s Family Farm where students learned from owners and FFA alumni members Zach and Erin Diederich. Zach and Erin walked students through each step of their agribusiness. Students learned about u-pick strawberries and blackberries. They learned about their Christmas tree farm, pumpkin patch, corn maze and their popcorn crop. The last stop on the tour was ElderBlossom View. Owner, John Uhlig explained the growing process and the many uses of elderberries. Members walked through the elderberry orchard. Afterwards, members headed back to the agriculture building to enjoy walking tacos, followed with Ag olympics. Members enjoyed barrel racing, roping, water balloon toss, sand volleyball, and ended with a competitive game of Capture the Flag!