The March hours for the free store, located at 107 E Broadway, will be Monday and Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. We will also be open Saturday the 12th and 26th from 10-2. We will be increasing hours in April. There are absolutely no restrictions to shop at the free store!! Anyone can come shop! Donations: each month we will list items that we need for donations. I will also be listing a food item and toiletries item each month as well. This will help us keep our food pantry and toiletries stocked. Donations can be dropped off at the free store during business hours ONLY!! Please do not leave donations outside the store!!!! Volunteers- volunteers are very welcome to help during business hours!! We will need help accepting donations, folding and hanging clothes, stocking shelves and much more! I will be putting out a sign up for volunteers later today. Keep a eye out. Items for March donations: Boys winter size 14/16 Boys winter size 18/20 Girls winter size 4t Girls winter size 8 Girls winter size 18/20 Men’s jeans, sweatpants and dress pants waist sizes 29-33, 40 and 44-48 Mens winter shirts sizes xs, small, 3x-5x Ladies winter shirts sizes xs, 2xl-5xl Diapers size 1 Shampoo and conditioner Pasta sauce Instant oatmeal If you have any questions or suggestions please let me know!! Thank you to everyone that has helped us get this far! I’m looking forward too seeing everyone at the free store and to starting this new free store adventure!!