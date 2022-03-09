By: Ernie Wren

This week’s highlight is on Pizza Haus, 207 W. Broadway in Ashland. Pizza Haus is known for its exceptional pizzas “baked on the bricks,” especially the large meat pizza. They offer a variety of pizza styles including the “Alisha” which features chicken fettuccine, my new favorite. In addition to great tasting pizzas, you can find a menu with tasty salads, spaghetti, and meatballs, and much more. Matt Berhorst opened Pizza Haus back in 1996 and has been an ardent supporter of community events and fundraisers. Hours are M-Th 11am to 8pm, Fri/Sat 11am to 9pm, and 3pm to 8pm on Sundays.