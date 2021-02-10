Recently, Ashland citizen Lena Long announced her retirement from the Ashland Optimist Club kitchen. Long has served the community as a volunteer for over 35 years, and intends to continue helping where she can, but has decided to step back from the kitchen due to plans for double knee replacement surgeries in the near future.

The Optimist Club is a volunteer and service based organization that strives to aid and inspire local youth. There are a multitude of Optimist Clubs across the world, and each is run entirely by members of the community.

In an interview with the Journal Monday, Long recounted some of her favorite parts of working for the club. However, her consistently positive experience made it difficult to pick just one or two small things among decades of fun.

“I loved it all. There wasn’t anything I didn’t like to do,” Long said.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Sofi Zeman